ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Capitol Police officer stands up to Mike Pence for downplaying Jan. 6 insurrection

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Hg70_0da1Nkq900

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer is laying out his grievances about the lenient sentences riot suspects are facing for their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Speaking to NPR.org, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell described the scene he was faced with on Jan. 6 while stationed on the west entrance to the Capitol. According to Gonnell, the scene was similar to a "medieval battleground."

He also made it clear that he believes the sentences are not harsh enough considering the trauma Capitol rioters inflicted on him and other members of law enforcement.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Their jail time is less than my recovery time," said Gonell, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury. "The charges they're getting do not compare to the mental and physical injuries some of the police officers, including myself, got."

On Twitter, Gonell was critical of former Vice President Mike Pence, who has downplayed the attack that targeted him:

But despite the trauma he endured, he also said that he would do it again if he had to.

"It's mind-boggling to hear some of the things that are coming from some of these elected officials, Gonell said. "But at the end of the day, our job is to make them safe and make their work environment safer, regardless of our opinion or political affiliation."

As a result of all that transpired on Jan. 6, several hundred individuals were arrested for storming the Capitol. Even now, Gonnell has admitted how difficult it is to see the lawmakers who supported their efforts.

"We risked our lives to give them enough time to get to safety. And allegedly, some of them were in communication with some of the rioters and with some of the coordinators or in the know of what would happen," Gonell said. "And it makes you question their motives and their loyalty for the country, as we were battling the mob in a brutal battle where I could have lost my life and my dear fellow officers, as well."

Comments / 1675

Joe
1d ago

To be clear, any of you supporting the people who attacked the capital Jan 6th are the most unAmerican people on earth. You should move to another country. If any will have you.

Reply(485)
565
Faye C Lee
1d ago

This shows how uneducated the mobsters are! Total lack of common sense! I quit that party!! Never again will I vote Republican! Never! I have more morals and better education that to ever vote for another Republican!!

Reply(93)
320
Jason Prehoda
1d ago

what I find funny the republicans cry about de-fund the police movement, why aren't they supporting the capital police????politics are full of irony and contradictions on bother sides of the isle. wake up america cause we are in a lot of 💩 regardless of who running the show

Reply(69)
216
Related
Salon

Congressional whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee is letting Capitol Police off the hook

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman departs at the conclusion of a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021, in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Salon

"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

A Republican Party elephant logo pictured with the hair of US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Washington Post

Shaken by the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol workers quit jobs that once made them proud

The House staffer quit after awakening one night and imagining a pack of Proud Boys amassing outside his apartment door. Another left after questioning whether strangers he encountered had helped plot the insurrection. A police officer resigned, still agitated by the frantic voices of co-workers she recalled hearing on her radio scanner that day.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thegazette.com

Misinformation still paints false portrait of Jan. 6 Capitol attacks

Millions of Americans watched the events in Washington last Jan. 6 unfold on live television. Police officers testified to the violence and mayhem. Criminal proceedings in open court have detailed what happened. Yet the hoaxes, conspiracy theories and attempts to rewrite history persist, muddying the public's understanding of what actually...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Alternet#Npr Org#Crash Course
ualrpublicradio.org

As the Jan. 6 attack anniversary nears, one Capitol officer fears a violent repeat

"This is how I'm going to die." That's what U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell thought on Jan. 6, 2021 as an angry mob stormed the Capitol and dragged him by the leg. "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, trampled defending this entrance,'" he said last July before a House Select Committee investigating the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress as it affirmed the results of the presidential election.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Kinzinger says its ‘possible’ some Republican members of Congress directly responsible for Capitol riot

One of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol had a dire warning for his GOP colleagues in the House on Sunday: More damaging revelations from Mark Meadows’ text messages are on the way.Speaking with ABC’s Jonathan Karl on This Week, the retiring Illinois congressman confirmed that more of the former White House chief of staff’s texts with members of Congress as the riot consumed the Capitol complex will be released in the weeks ahead, and confirmed that it was “possible” that some sitting members of Congress bore responsibility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy