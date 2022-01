BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police responded to the 4200 block of College Street in reference to a major crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 4200 block of College and a passenger vehicle that was traveling westbound on College turned South on Denton in front of the motorcycle, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO