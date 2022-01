MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A Multnomah County resident died from exposure to the cold weather on Christmas Day, the county medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday. The person who died was housed but was outdoors when they were found, said a news release from Multnomah County. Temperatures in the Portland metro area were in the mid 30s to low 40s on that day.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO