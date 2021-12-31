Curbside Christmas tree collection set for next week in Wausau

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau residents can place Christmas trees out on the curb for pickup starting next week, according to the city newsletter.

Collection dates do not coincide with resident garbage pickup dates. Instead, trees can be placed curbside between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14. Several collections cycles are planned.

Trees should be placed on their side to prevent freezing to the snowbank. Oversized trees should be cut to a manageable length to assist with collection.