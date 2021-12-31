ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry’s 2022: The Deep Roots Of His Relentless Battle With The Press

By Guy Martin
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Whatever else they are, or do, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are very talented at staffing up. There are two signal events coming up in 2022 for which Harry in particular has done that excellently. Both efforts are both media-related, an area of endeavor central to the Windsors of Montecito’s...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles, Looks Like Prince Harry in Rare Childhood Photo ﻿from the ’70s

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Oprah
Person
Rebekah Brooks
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Replacement Underway? William's Father Reportedly Communicating With Harry Again After Months Of Cold Treatment

Prince Charles has reportedly been more visible amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. The royal family is said to be in disorder lately amid the growing concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth. Speculations are rife that the mother of Prince Charles needs to slow down from doing royal duties and engagements due to her advanced age.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press On#News Group Newspapers#British Royal Family#Uk#Tender Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Fury: Prince Harry's Wife Rejected Kate Middleton's Notes And Gifts? Former Actress To Reportedly Outshine Prince William And Duchess Of Cambridge

Meghan Markle allegedly declined Kate Middleton's efforts to fix their strained relationship. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are rumored to be not on good terms just like their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. It is claimed that the two duchesses could not agree in numerous things and the rift of their better half has allegedly affected their relationship as well.
CELEBRITIES
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy