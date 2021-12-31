Jerome Baker shares his reaction to winning Defensive Player of the Month

The Miami Dolphins’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, linebacker Jerome Baker, received another honor this week, as he was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for December.

During his Thursday media availability, Baker shared how he found out about the award and how he felt receiving it.

“I was happy,” Baker said. “I was in meetings, and I was just sitting there and my phone kept buzzing and buzzing and buzzing. I think Duke reposted it, and I clicked his notification, and that’s when I found out. I was definitely happy.”

The moment has to be a great feeling, but the reaction from those around you has to be even better. When Baker was asked who had the best reaction, the answer was pretty obvious.

“Yeah, it’s definitely my mom and my dad,” Baker explained. “They might’ve texted me like a million times about it. They text me, they call me, they DM me on social media. It’s like, they just keep saying it, so I know they’re proud… happy just to get an award and bring attention to our defense. We’ve definitely been doing our thing this past month.”

Miami’s defense has been rolling since they started their winning streak, and the individual players are finally getting that recognition.