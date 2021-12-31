ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said Friday. Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday...

