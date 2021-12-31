ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Trailer Breakdown: All the Spoilers Seemingly Revealed in Clayton Echard’s Teaser

By Erin Crabtree
 1 day ago
ABC/John Fleenor

Red herrings or too crazy to be made up? The Bachelor franchise is known for misleading fans with carefully crafted previews, but Clayton Echard’s season 26 trailer seems to be filled with more spoilers than ever before.

Ahead of the Monday, January 3, season premiere, ABC released a promo in which Clayton, 28, appeared to tell three women that he was in love with them and inform two ladies that he was “intimate” with both of them. The revelations rocked Bachelor Nation as speculation ran rampant about how the Missouri native’s journey would play out.

“[Doozy] — that’s a good word to choose,” Clayton exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month as he reflected on his season. “There’s plenty of words that you can pick — chaotic. It’s wild to see the promos, obviously, I lived through it, but I’m ready to watch it back. There are certain things that [I didn’t see]. I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself. And I’m excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”

Although the former football player admitted that he made mistakes during filming, he embraced his missteps.

“I can’t say that I have any regrets because if I would’ve done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that’s no,” he reasoned. “So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no. I mean, I definitely was not perfect. I did some things wrong, but I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best. And so for that, I’m like, you know what, you stay true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that’s just what life is.”

Amid preconceptions about his season, Clayton told Us that there is more to certain situations than meets the eye.

“You get to see [in the] promo — what was shown — it was upsetting for the women to hear it and rightfully so,” he said of his sex confession. “I understand that. My big thing is I’m someone who’s very transparent and I know that there’s questions of, you know, ‘Why did he say this?’ … Just understand that once the show airs, that whole scene will play out and there will be an explanation and people will then understand — or at least they’ll be able to see the full picture of what actually happened in the way that it did.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see every potential spoiler from the trailer:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

