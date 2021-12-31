ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Several major universities announce remote start to spring semester due to omicron variant

A growing number of colleges and universities in America have announced a remote start to the spring semester due to a rise in new coronavirus cases and a new variant. Citing the new omicron variant, which recently became the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States, many universities are telling students to push back their plans of returning to campus and begin their classes online.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple University#Covid#Philadelphia#College#Covid Omicron#Cbs
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago pushes winter semester back amid Omicron surge

CHICAGO - The University of Chicago is pushing back the start of its winter classes. In a tweet, the university said the quarter will now begin on Jan. 10. For the first two weeks, classes will be remote-only. Officials say they hope the delay will allow them to get past...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Doctors on King's College Covid ward brace themselves for 'significant impact' amid Omicron variant

Doctors at King's College Hospital in London have said they are readying themselves for a "significant impact" on the NHS in the future following a rise in Covid infections caused by the omicron variant and staff absences. Speaking to the PA news agency, staff said they are "hopeful" hospital admissions will remain low despite a high number of cases. "We're feeling cautiously optimistic that things can't possibly be as bad as they were last January," said respiratory consultant Dr Laura Jane Smith.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Houston Chronicle

Rice University announces booster requirement, online classes due to Omicron variant

Rice University students headed back to class in January will be greeted with some changes due to a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. While the semester will still begin on Jan. 10, classes will be online only for the first two weeks, and all students and employees will be required to get a booster dose against the virus if they were fully vaccinated more than six months ago.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Plans To Resume In-Person Learning Tuesday Despite COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WUSA9

Spring semester pushed back at Howard University due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Howard University announced it's delaying the start of its spring semester due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the region. In a letter to the community Monday, Anthony Wutoh, Howard's provost and chief academic officer, and Hugh Mighty, the senior vice president for health affairs and dean of the College of Medicine, wrote that the spring 2022 semester will now start on Jan. 18.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

RMU Requiring Returning Students To Test Negative For COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – All Robert Morris University students must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the spring semester. Regardless of vaccination status, students will be required to get tested on campus between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, the university announced Friday. Students who don’t comply could be removed from housing and barred from in-person classes, RMU said. Students who can prove they tested negative within 48 hours before they get to campus and students infected in the past 90 days are exempt, the university said. The university made the decision after consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC in an effort to prevent the virus from disrupting the return to campus, especially with the Omicron variant causing cases and hospitalizations to surge. RMU is encouraging students to get vaccinated and avoid large crowds. Masks will still be required during the spring semester.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Lower Merion School District Delays Return For Students, Will Assess Staffing Monday, Superintendent Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person. If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings. Read the entire letter below. Dear LMSD Families, I hope you enjoyed a relaxing winter break. Although schools were closed, LMSD administrators have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and meeting...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Miami

Emergency Meeting Of Broward School Board Friday To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. One option being considered is for all employees, vendors, and visitors be required to wear face coverings while indoors at any district school, facility, or vehicle. If accepted it would go into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students would remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6,...
MIAMI, FL
WOWT

Nebraska doctors urge schools to rethink no mask policies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An urgent warning for school districts from the community’s top doctors. The doctors are urging schools to rethink no-mask policies as infections rise. The biggest concern right now? The omicron variant. “The omicron variant is just coming on gangbusters throughout the country and it’s starting...
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy