ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4MkS_0da1KcxO00 ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!

Winners will receive a 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium.

Monster Jam is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Max-DTM, Megalodon and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series only at Monster Jam.

Six HUGE shows at Angel Stadium - Jan. 22-23, Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26-27.

Visit ticketmaster.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here .

Comments / 0

