Federal funding for home heating aid doubled this season

New Yorkers who are struggling to pay their home heating bills are about to get some much-needed help. Starting Monday, they can apply for the $ 90-million in aid that's being administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Home Energy Assistance Program. People who qualify for the emergency benefit will receive $ 465 if their home is heated by natural gas and $ 965 if they use propane, kerosene or oil. Applications can be submitted by telephone, online or in-person at local departments of social services.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO