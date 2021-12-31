Federal funding for home heating aid doubled this season

New federal funding from the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure bill will be allocated to improve the state’s roadways and bridges. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawai‘i Democrat, announced Friday that the state will receive $224,069,212 from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for the purpose of upgrading roads, bridges and highways and implement strategies to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries. The funds will also support programs to cut traffic congestion, in turn reducing emissions and improving air quality.
