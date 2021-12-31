ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Rams

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe score the last time the Ravens and Rams met in 2019, when MVP Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns and ran for 95 yards. Receiving yards TE Mark Andrews needs to surpass WR Michael Jackson for the most receiving yards in Ravens single-season history. Andrews also needs 11 catches to pass...

The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is a rematch from a game two years ago in which these two teams were under opposite circumstances. On November 25th, 2019, the Ravens came to Los Angeles and throttled the Rams 45-6. The loss signaled the end of the Wade Phillips era as defensive coordinator in LA and gave the Rams a huge piece of humble pie. In a season the Rams had Super Bowl hopes, the Ravens proved that Los Angeles was not contenders and were in fact pretenders.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Get Back Three More Key Players for Key Matchup Vs. Rams

The Ravens got back another three players for a critical matchup against the Rams as they activated quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-21 last as they had 10 players miss the game because they...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024

The Ravens on Thursday signed third-year offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, a versatile blocker who’s developed into a reliable right tackle in a breakout season, to a contract extension through the 2024 season. The three-year contract is worth $15.4 million, according to the NFL Network. Mekari, who’s started a career-high 10 games this season, was set to become a restricted free agent this ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Rams players to watch vs. Ravens on Sunday

The month of December was extremely kind to the Los Angeles Rams, who have posted a 4-0 record in the past four weeks. That has them sitting at the No. 3 seed in the NFC and atop the NFC West. Next up on the schedule is the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Rams have not beaten since 2003.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Ravens aren't out of the AFC North race, but their most likely path to the postseason now lies with a wild-card berth. Currently in the No. 8 spot in the AFC, the Ravens need to win and get some help. Thus, here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bust Out Rare Uniform for Must-Win Rams Game

The Ravens need a win Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and they'll break out a seldom-used uniform combination to get it in. Baltimore will wear its purple jersey with purple pants, a uniform that's only been worn three times in franchise history. The Ravens are 1-2 while wearing the...
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Day: Rams vs Ravens injury report, betting spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The LA Rams are back to a full roster in time to close out the regular season’s final two games. That’s quite a relief, as the team somehow managed to win games without several key starters. While it was not an ideal situation, it did come with a silver lining. The NFL/NFLPA protocols forced the team to sit key players, and yet this team won those games. That allows this roster an opportunity to be well-rested in the post-season.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Ravens-Rams 2021 Week 17 Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff):. Upon entering the stadium, the first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Ravens scarf, in partnership with gameday sponsor Ledo Pizza. Introductions, National Anthem &...
