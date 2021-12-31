Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance' to Play Sunday vs. Rams

THURSDAY ZOOM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 17 VS. LOS ANGELES RAMS. Opening statement: "It's good to see everyone up on this Zoom. Just a quick little recap of last week; I thought the effort by all of our guys, even the new guys, was good to see. We have some guys that are playing their butts off, and we just need to continue to try to find a way to help our team win football games. Obviously, we thought from a kickoff return standpoint that it probably was not our best outing. There was a ball on the ground. There was one that was muffed, and there was one that hit the ground. But you know what? That's something that we go back to work on. We had two new returners back there. We'll go back to work, and we'll just come back out ready to work. Questions?"

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO