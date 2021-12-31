ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Photos: Wildfires engulf 1,000 homes in suburban Denver

By Eric McDaniel
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6X6d_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Broomfield, Co. — Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village.

A 6,000-acre wildfire system has burned approximately 1,000 homes in a suburban area near Denver, Colorado state officials estimate.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated ahead of the New Year's holiday.

The fire system, which officials suspect was caused by downed power lines, has yet to be contained.

No deaths have been reported and at least seven people, including a first responder, have been injured. Those numbers may increase as the fires continue to burn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l57s_0da1JvRk00
Trevor Hughes/USA Today Network/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KISe2_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Louisville, Colo. — A home burns after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood.

It is unusual for major wildfires to happen at this time of year in Colorado. This week's fires follow an abnormally dry fall and winter in the state.

Climate change has created warmer and drier conditions across the Mountain West region, leading to increased drought and a longer, more extreme wildfire season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G26DL_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Louisville, Colo. — A car makes its way down smoky, yellow skies along McCaslin Boulevard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV2UW_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 31: Louisville, Colo. — Fire crews work to put out flames at a home burned in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

At a news conference Friday afternoon updating the public on the state of the fire, Gov. Jared Polis read aloud from a text message he says he received from a friend.

"We may not have homes tomorrow, but we have each other," Polis read. "A house is made of sticks and stones. A home is made of love alone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc1sv_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Broomfield, Co. — The Marshall Fire continues to burn out of control.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6dpZ_0da1JvRk00
Dec, 31: Superior, Co. — Debris surrounds the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a development.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQsAx_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Louisville, Co. — Fires continue to burn into the evening in neighborhoods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBmax_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Louisville, Co. — Police officer holds her head at the corner of 96th St. and West Dillon Rd. in the strong wind.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jppSk_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Broomfield, Co. — Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village. David Zalubowski/AP

The fire spread quickly across suburban Denver, propelled by fast winds with gusts as high as 105 mph.

Snow is expected in the area this afternoon and officials say they do not believe that the fire will spread further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9on1_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Louisville, Co. — Two homes burn after being consumed by wildfire. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hl1UW_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 31: Louisville, Co. — A good samaritan tosses buckets of water on a home that was burnt in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1MMv_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Superior, Co. --Flames engulf homes as the Marshall Fire spreads through a neighborhood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKaID_0da1JvRk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4hu9_0da1JvRk00
Dec. 30: Louisville, Co. — An Arvada firefighter walks back to the firetruck as a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Colorado Public Radio has gathered a list of resources and evacuation information for those impacted by the fires.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

After losing everything in the Colorado wildfires, she's struggling to start over

Taylor Korn spent most of Thursday afternoon in tears as she struggled to come to terms with the fact that everything she once owned was now gone. Among the items lost were two urns with her parents' ashes, her birth certificate, irreplaceable family photos along with all of her clothes and personal belongings. Also inside the home were two puppies, just 6 months old, who couldn't be saved.
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry...
DENVER, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy