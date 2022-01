Luis Ortiz could not ask for a better scenario for his next fight. The still-relevant heavyweight contender has long called for the division’s best fighters, with Deontay Wilder the only one in recent years to answer the challenge and which came during his lengthy WBC title reign. It has resulted in the lone two losses on the record of Ortiz, who remains hopeful of another shot at a major title though more so with the right fights to get him to that point.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO