PORTLAND — Maine state parks had a record number of visitors this year for the second year in a row. The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine’s 42 state parks and historic sites had more than 3.2 million visitors through November, according to Jim Britt, spokesman for the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands. Last year the attendance was 3.1 million visitors. That was the previous yearly record. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry also reported that state park campgrounds set a record this year with 315,000 campers, an increase of 12% from 2020.

