Tomorrow, the Kentucky Basketball program will honor Tubby Smith by retiring his jersey to the rafters. The tribute is long overdue for Tubby, who served as Kentucky’s head coach from 1997-2007 and led the Wildcats to the program’s seventh national championship. The next day will be full of stories and memories, so to tip things off, the KSR crew — or, at least, those of us old enough to remember the Tubby days — decided to share some of ours. Enjoy.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO