HOUSTON — Houston police released body camera footage of a deadly officer-involved crash from Dec. 4 on Reed Road. Investigators said Michael Wayne Jackson, 62, was killed. Ultimately, it will be up to a grand jury to decide if the officers in the video face any charges. We want to warn you the video is hard to watch. KHOU 11 News decided to stop the video before the crash.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO