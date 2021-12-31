December 31 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.
Marcos Trujillo , 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Trujillo has four warrants. He has a warrant for Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Failure
to Comply, including Driving While Ability Impaired. His total bond amount is $15,000.
Candido Aragon , 38, is described as a Hispanic male, 6’02”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Aragon has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Flight to Avoid. He has a second warrant
for a Weapons Offense which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. His total bond
amount is $5,000.
If you have information about their whereabouts, please call Pueblo Crime Stopper 719-542-STOP (7867) or send us your online tips to pueblocrimestoppers.com .
