Four tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham did storm surveys on Friday that confirmed two EF-1s and one EF-0 tornado hit central Alabama on Dec. 29. One caused all the damage in Winfield in Marion County, and the other tracked across parts of Chilton and Shelby counties. The third tornado confirmed today was in Etowah County in east Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO