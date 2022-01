Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Saturday. Sterling, a fifth-year senior, hardly played in 2021, after undergoing surgery on Sept. 29. Sterling had a fractured wrist and was forced to undergo surgery, so after appearing in Oklahoma State’s first two games of the year, he did not appear again until Nov. 20. He played in three of Oklahoma State’s most recent games against Texas Tech, Baylor in the Big 12 title game and Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, finishing the season with 13 total tackles (six solo stops), and a sack.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO