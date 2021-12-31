ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says

 1 day ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit...

simpleflying.com

SpiceJet Dash 8 Turboprop Departs Rajkot Without ATC Clearance

A SpiceJet Bombardier DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 took off from Rajkot en route to New Delhi on Thursday, December 30, 2021, without permission from Air Trafic control. The nearly ten-year-old aircraft registration VT-SUQ was performing SpiceJet flight number SG-3703 from Rajkot Airport (RAJ) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi when the incident occurred.
Keene Sentinel

China lashes out at Elon Musk over SpaceX satellites

Elon Musk may be Time magazine's Person of the Year, but he is not the flavor of the month in China. Beijing's criticism this month of SpaceX satellites is fueling anger against Musk, who had long been one of the most popular Western executives in China. The backlash included calls online Wednesday for sanctions against SpaceX and suggestions to boycott Musk's electric carmaker, Tesla.
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
Fox News

US commits to support International Space Station through 2030

President Biden committed U.S. support for the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Friday. "The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has returned enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit humanity," Nelson wrote in a statement on NASA’s website. "I’m pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration has committed to continuing station operations through 2030."
Space.com

Russia launches heavy-lift Angara rocket on 3rd test flight, but misses intended orbit: reports

A year after its last launch, Russia's newest rocket lifted off again — and things didn't go entirely according to plan. The third test flight of the Angara A5 rocket took off from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia on Monday (Dec. 27). The launcher reached low Earth orbit but was unable to go higher as planned due to an engine failure in its upper-stage Persei booster, according to media reports.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Iran’s Simorgh rocket falls short of orbit with three payloads aboard

Iran’s Simorgh rocket appears to have suffered another failure during a previously-unexpected launch Thursday. Iranian media has reported that the rocket lifted off from the Imam Khomeini Space Centre at 03:30 UTC (07:00 local time) Thursday morning with three payloads aboard, and although a successful launch was announced, no objects have been detected in orbit.
