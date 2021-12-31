ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas requests more COVID-19 testing, hospital staff, antibody treatments

By Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas is requesting more COVID-19 resources to help combat the surge of CoVID-19 cases brought on by holiday gatherings and the omicron variant. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services, the...

