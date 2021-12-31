ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Dec. 27

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP8xX_0da1FUNj00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included Cameron County releasing a health advisory due to the emergence of the Omicron variant in the area, as well as a double-homicide and a hit and run that left one dead.

1 — Cameron County releases emergency health advisory due to Omicron variant

Cameron County officials issued an advisory to warn residents to be precautious and vaccinate amidst a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement that several infusion centers across Texas have exhausted their supplies of Sotromivab, the only monoclonal antibody treatment effective against the Omicron variant.

Dr. James Castillo, Health Authority for Cameron County, warned that Omicron’s high level of contagiousness could cause a rapid increase in new cases.

“Once Omicron, the new variant, gets there, it spreads very fast,” said Dr. Castillo. “It’s much more contagious. It spreads much quicker than even Delta did. It can double every two or three days the number of cases. We really expect the number of cases, unfortunately, to be very much higher right around New Year’s.”

According to Castillo, the chances of being exposed to Omicron while attending a large gathering are high.

“If you’re going to attend a crowded indoor party, in the setting we’re in right now, you can pretty much count on being exposed to Omicron,” said Dr. Castillo.

DHSH announced that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 now accounts for more than 90% of the new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2 — Christmas morning hit and run leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Edinburg police investigated a hit and run crash that left one dead and two hospitalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXBRA_0da1FUNj00

Police responded to a crash at 2:30 a.m. on E. Trenton Road. Through investigation, it was determined that a pick-up truck traveling westbound crossed onto the eastbound traffic, causing a head-on collision with a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, eventually abandoning the truck down the road. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, a 29-year-old man who was taken into custody.

The driver of the Sentra was pronounced dead at Edinburg Regional Hospital, and the two other occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have contributed to the crash, police said.

The driver was later identified as Otis Charles Barron.

3 — Brownsville man arrested in HEB parking lot, charged with DWI

A Brownsville man was arrested in an HEB parking lot after refusing to performance a standardized field sobriety test (SFST).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kTWU_0da1FUNj00

At 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, a Brownsville police officer noticed a red SUV swerving on the 2000 block of Central Blvd. and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Sanchez, pulled into the parking lot of HEB and told the officer he was looking for the grocery store.

The officer could smell alcohol, and Sanchez showed signs of intoxication, the release said.

He was taken into custody after having trouble maintaining his balance and refusing to perform an SFST.

4 — Father, son identified as victims in Cameron County double-homicide

On Wednesday, Dec 29, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Old Port Isabel Road in Cameron County in reference to two men found dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23i6g3_0da1FUNj00

Investigators discovered two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both of the men’s hands were bound with electrical cords and had their heads covered with a t-shirt, according to the Cameron County Justice of the Peace, Mary Sorola.

Investigators identified the victims as Ines Cruz, 43, and Manuel Cruz, 24. The men were father and son and both resided in Brownsville.

5 — 2022 starting warm before a cold front arrives

The weather is expected to remain above normal, with several cities in the Valley moving into the 90s until Saturday.

On January 2, a cold front is expected to arrive. It will bring isolated showers overnight, lowering the temperature to the mid-50s on Sunday morning.

On Monday morning, a majority of the RGV will drop into the mid to low 40s, with Starr county dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will slowly creep back up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen COVID-19 testing site delayed

Editor’s note: This article was updated with the time testing started. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen said the COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Friday was delayed for half an hour. The clinic was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Harlingen Sports Complex. Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell told ValleyCentral that the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials respond to fire at old Harlingen hotel overnight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCenral) — Harlingen firefighters responded to the scene of an old hotel on fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. at the old Best Western and Event Center. The fire was put out around 5:30 a.m. Officials said that the fire only affected the southside of the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr FD responds to fire at local business, public asked to avoid area

Update: This story will be updated with new information. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple City of Pharr agencies responded to a fire at a local business Saturday afternoon. At approximately 11:30 am the City of Pharr Fire Department, Police Department, and Pharr EMS responded to a major fire at Matt’s Cash and Carry, according to […]
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Cameron County, TX
Health
City
Harlingen, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
ValleyCentral

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: 600 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 600 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This raises the number of net active cases in the county to 1,586. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is now 123,725, according to the release. Of the 600 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to dispense COVID-19 antiviral medication

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas, including at several locations in the Rio Grande Valley. The medications will be dispensed as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program beginning on Dec. 30. Several Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County COVID-19 testing demand increases

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 testing is in high demand, and testing centers across the valley are seeing hundreds of people at testing sites such as those in Cameron County. Rolando Casas, Cameron County’s assistant emergency management coordinator, said they have seen 894 Cameron County residents over the past two days between both their […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Omicron#Dshs#Health Authority
ValleyCentral

Shots fired at Border Patrol during migrant arrest

FRONTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are currently investigating an incident that involved shots being fired at Border Patrol agents. Early Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents were apprehending a migrant near the Rio Grande when shots were fired at them from Mexico, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. Authorities said, no one […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Husband, wife discovered charred on ranch, investigation underway

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating the death of three individuals discovered charred Saturday afternoon. At approximately 1:50 p.m. Starr County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a possible explosion on FM 1017, according to a press release from the SCSO. Upon arrival officers discovered three bodies charred next to […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg: Traffic advisory issued after semi-truck rollover

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg issued a traffic advisory after a semi-truck rollover on Thursday. The rollover occurred on the intersection of S. 24th Avenue and State Highway 107, according to a post by the City of Edinburg. No injuries were reported. The City of Edinburg is asking for citizens to avoid […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nissan
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Looking at 2021

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You just never know what surprises will unfold in South Texas outdoors, and as Richard Moore shows us… 2021 was extraordinary from February’s frigid weather to the summer appearance of a rare flamingo. 2021 was a remarkable year in South Texas outdoors from captivating January sunrises to December skeins of geese […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for shooting rifle during New Year celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after shooting a rifle during a New Years’ celebration. The Brownsville Police Department New Years Detail was out on patrol looking for individuals who were using firearms and shooting into the air to ring in the new year when they came across Jesus […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County releases emergency health advisory due to Omicron variant

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are warning residents to continue with precautions and vaccinate amidst a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments. On Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement that several regional infusion centers throughout Texas have exhausted their supply of Sotrovimab. Sotrovimab is currently the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Man wanted for burglary of several vehicles

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for burglary of several motor vehicles. The man is considered a person of interesting in several burglaries of motor vehicles that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to a post by Brownsville PD. Surveillance video shows the man breaking into a vehicle, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV expanding mental health program to 37,000 K-12 students

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV School of Medicine has expanded their free mental health program to nine school districts. Through the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program, UTRGV’s School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry will be providing up to four appointments per student as in-school telehealth sessions, according to a press […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy