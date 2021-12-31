In the kitchen with Sharon

Cooked low and slow, these Homemade Grape Jelly Meatballs are a step up from the frozen version you might be used to. Still easy but with elevated flavor!. I love meatballs as appetizers, in spaghetti, on their own - you name it. One of my favorite ways to eat them is to make these Homemade Grape Jelly Meatballs! This is a common recipe, but instead of using frozen meatballs, I'm making them from scratch to give more of a homemade flavor. It doesn't really take a whole lot of extra time or effort to make the homemade meatballs. It is totally worth doing, at least once, and you'll be hooked! So if you want to try a homemade version, then you need to make these Homemade Grape Jelly Meatballs.
Comments / 0