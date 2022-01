Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks is in danger of missing what might be his last chance to play in front of the home crowd at Soldier Field. Hicks, tight end Jesper Horsted and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe are the last remaining Bears on the reserve/COVID-19 list after 14 were on the list two weeks ago, and it's unclear whether they will be impacted by the new NFL edict making mandatory stays on the list just five days instead of 10 after a positive test for asymptomatic players.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO