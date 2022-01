For a hit maker who often lives on the cutting edge of modern country, Kane Brown keeps turning back toward a traditional style — almost every chance he gets. In the past few years, the next-gen superstar has scored respect for forward-thinking collaborations with artists like Marshmello, Swae Lee and Khalid and others — most recently teaming with blackbear on “Memory” and H.E.R. on “Blessed & Free.” But then again, his latest single “One Mississippi” featured a bluesy fiddle melody and a two-stepping rhythm, and it looks like he’ll keep the trad-country trend going.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO