Police: Virginia man wanted for Christmas Eve murder

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
TRAPPE, Md. — Maryland State Police say they’re searching for a northern Virginia man who is accused of fatally shooting a woman on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

WTOP reported Friday that police said the woman’s body was found on the morning of Christmas Eve in a small town in Talbot County.

Police said a warrant for first-degree-murder has been issued for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez. The 31-year-old lives in Winchester, Virginia.

Police said he is suspected of killing Marta Merina in Trappe, Maryland, which is located off U.S. 50 on the Eastern Shore.

Investigators said they believe that Juarez knew Merina. They said Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck.

