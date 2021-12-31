Vermilion Parish schools push back January start day

Vermilion Parish students will be heading back to school a day later in January.

Superintendent Tommy Byler says that Vermilion Parish students will return on Tuesday January 4, 2022 instead of Monday January 3, 2022. All employees will report to work on Monday January 3, 2022.

Byler says that the district is pushing back the start of school so that schools can meet with employees to go over LDOH guidance, CDC quarantine guidelines and revisiting our current protocols amidst the recent Covid surge.

"Because of the recent Covid surge, new guidelines from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, and quarantine changes from the CDC, we feel it is in the best interest of our school system and our students that we take time for our employees and our schools to revisit all of the processes that we have put in place to help slow the current pace of the Covid spread."

Byler says that the wearing of masks temporarily will be highly encouraged, however, it is not a mandate and will only be suggested to be worn at this time.

"There is new quarantine guidance in which masks will be mandated in an effort to get students back to school in a more timely manner. These specific guidelines will be discussed by our schools on Monday and we will have complete guidance for all upon our students return on Tuesday."

Read the full message from Superintendent Byler here

