Mission, TX

Border Report's Top 10 stories for 2021

By Fernie Ortiz
 1 day ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Almost 2 million people entered the United States illegally during the 12-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2021, and the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 recently topped 800,000 for the year. Even though immigration and the coronavirus pandemic dominated the headlines along the border, the top story for the year came from a doughnut shop more than 1,000 miles from the border. Below are Border Report’s Top 10 stories and videos of 2021:

10. Biden administration rescinds Trump’s extension of Texas’ $100+ billion Medicaid program
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pq4t_0da1DQmP00
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Biden administration removed a Trump-approved extension for Texas’ Medicaid program, explaining the federal government “materially erred” in granting the state’s request for a sped-up extension. A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed CMS erred in exempting the state from the normal public process, which the spokesperson described as a critical priority for soliciting stakeholder feedback and ensuring public awareness.

9. Wealthy Mexican avocado grower, 23 relatives granted permission to enter U.S., seek asylum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf1lj_0da1DQmP00
Agustin Peña plays the guitar and sings in Tijuana after leaving his home in Michoacan, Mexico, where he was under constant threat from cartels. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report.

Agustin Pena had money, a large home, avocado groves, and a packing plant in Michoacan, Mexico. He says he gave it all up to save his family. The avocado farmer from Michoacan, Mexico, lived under the constant threat from cartels. He and his family left everything behind moved to a Tijuana migrant shelter more than 1,000 miles from the life they knew.

8. ‘Catch and release’ resumes in South Texas, mayor says; Biden order reinstates policy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ab9uN_0da1DQmP00
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A little over a week after taking office, President Joe Biden issued executive orders significantly changing immigration policies set under the Trump administration. This included revoking an April 6, 2018, presidential memo by Donald Trump titled, “Ending ‘Catch and Release’ at the Border of the United States and Directing Other Enhancements to Immigration Enforcement.”

7. Woman shot and killed during Capitol insurrection was from San Diego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44w8uk_0da1DQmP00
A photo of Ashli Babbitt, the woman shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to crawl through a door during the Jan. 6 riot. (Photo: Babbitt family)

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, of San Diego, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol.

6. Tercer cheques de estímulo: Así es como los pagos directos de $2,000 se convirtieron en $1,400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucD75_0da1DQmP00
(File/Getty)

After President Donald Trump asked lawmakers to increase the second stimulus check from $600 to $2,000 as the year came to a close, Democratic leaders began asking for a third direct payment of $2,000. For that reason, many were surprised when President-elect Joe Biden unveiled the “American Bailout Plan” that included checks for $1,400 instead of $2,000. To read Border Report in Spanish, click here .

5. Texas counties warned against participating in governor’s ‘border actions’
A migrant family watches the sunset while waiting to be accounted for and taken to a border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. on June 21, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As civil rights advocates advised local governments not to participate in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “border actions,” the governor issued a pair of requests in his effort to address what he called a “crisis at the border.” The governor’s office issued a statewide call for jailers to assist border sheriffs who could anticipate an increase in the arrests of undocumented immigrants. Abbott also urged counties to submit a two-year projected budget for possible reimbursements for expenses related to the migrant surge, money state lawmakers would be asked to approve.

4. Panga found Friday is 3rd discovered this week at San Diego-area beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39M5hv_0da1DQmP00
A panga found on Mission Beach May 21, 2021 (KSWB Photo)

An abandoned panga was discovered at Mission Beach a day after one person died and 10 others were rescued from another panga spotted off the coast of La Jolla. SkyFOX video showed the empty panga on the shoreline near El Carmel Place. A beachgoer reportedly found the boat and more than a dozen life jackets inside.

3. Wealthy avocado grower who lived under constant threat from cartel now calls border shelter home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWenc_0da1DQmP00
Agustin Pena had a home in the hills overlooking his avocado groves in Michoacan, Mexico. (Courtesy: Agustin Pena)

Agustin Pena said he was paying a cartel the equivalent of $2,500 per month to avoid them harming his family and employees. He told Border Report his brother was kidnapped early last year, and even though the ransom was paid, his brother is still missing. See No. 9.

2. Dozens of newly released migrants test positive for virus; ‘Hundreds’ of border agents are South Texas-bound
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yvRy_0da1DQmP00
A U.S. Border Patrol agent on Feb. 22, 2021, drops off a family of migrants with very young children at the Humanitarian Respite Center in downtown McAllen, Texas. Only families with “tender age” children are being released and allowed into the interior, CBP officials say. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

A confluence of immigration-related events created a surge of asylum-seekers in South Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation was increasing so rapidly, that additional U.S. Border Patrol agents were being sent en masse to the region to assist.

1. ‘It’s disgusting’: COVID sign at Missouri doughnut shop not sitting well with customers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7A6n_0da1DQmP00

A doughnut shop left a bad taste in the mouths of some customers when they put out a sign blaming the coronavirus on immigration from Mexico. The sign was plastered in the front window of Doughboys Donuts, in the Kansas-City suburb of Raytown. The sign originally read, “Stop Importing COVID from Mexico. Unmask Truth.” It was then changed to read, “Stop Importing COVID Through Border. Unmask Truth.”

Top videos of 2021

  1. Wealthy Mexican avocado grower, 23 relatives granted permission to enter U.S., seek asylum
  2. EXCLUSIVE: 16-year-old survivor speaks about California crash that killed 13
  3. Kentucky ‘Dreamers’ expelled to Mexico after meeting relatives at border crossing
  4. Mexico beefs up security forces in Tulum resort following cartel shootout that killed 2 bystanders
  5. Border wall construction goes on in spite of Biden mandate to stop it
  6. Over 2,000 migrants march from southern Mexico
  7. CBP: Whopping 71% increase in migrant arrests in March from February
  8. DHS continues releasing busloads of migrants at overcrowded shelter, prompting urgent calls for pause
  9. Mexican soldier shoots American teen dead in Juarez; mother says witnesses dispute her son had pulled out a gun
  10. Mexico and U.S. said to be negotiating end to border restrictions, with vaccination requirements
New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After tough talk between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin over the Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine border, both sides insist they are hopeful that a pathway to easing tensions could open during diplomatic talks set for January. But with less than two weeks to go before senior U.S. and […]
Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities were searching Saturday for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill confirmed that two people were unaccounted for […]
2021 ends as Chicago’s deadliest year in a quarter-century

CHICAGO (AP) — The year of 2021 ended as one of the most violent on record in Chicago, as a rise in the number of shootings left more people dead than in any single year in a quarter-century, according to statistics released by the police department on Saturday. According to the department, 2021 ended with […]
Biden, Putin to hold call as Russia-Ukraine tension smolders

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis. Ahead of Thursday’s call, the White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even […]
New Year’s Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 proceeded Saturday despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition featured actor LeVar Burton as grand […]
New NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for resiliency against virus

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, pledged Saturday to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different. Hours after being sworn into office in Times Square as the city […]
12 dead in crowd surge at popular Hindu shrine in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. Initial reports suggested an altercation between a group of devotees led to the crush early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, where tens of […]
UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022. Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.
Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

(AP) — More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States […]
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Friday shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power. The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the […]
