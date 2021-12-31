The winners of the '2021 SBS Drama Awards'

I feel like SBS only had surface skimmings when it came to picking the 5 sets of 2021 K-drama OTPs for it’s Best Couple Award nominees at the upcoming Year End Drama Awards. I don’t know who will win but none stand out as OMG such amazing chemistry and/or such a memorable and meaningful love story. One is even so toxic there is death and destruction involved lol, and that I mean Penthouse 2 with Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon. Next there is Lovers of the Red Sky with red eyed Ahn Hyo Seob and plucky Kim Yoo Jung, who managed to manifest an entire adult reason to love each other based on one day together as teens in a peach orchard. I didn’t watch One: The Woman but all the praise was for Honey Lee and a lot of complaints for Lee Sang Yoon but since it was a successful high rated drama then clearly their nom makes sense. Currently airing Now, We are Breaking Up with Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong is the most straight forward nomination since high profile drama, A-list female lead, and rising eye candy younger male lead. But their chemistry is hit-and-miss and I’m still watching it so can’t deny it’s not terribly engaging. And last but not lead, just premiered Our Beloved Summer with Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik, they are adorable in promos but the drama is getting very low ratings and I haven’t heard that the OTP chemistry is anything to write home about (yet).

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO