The winners of the '2021 SBS Drama Awards'

Cover picture for the articleSBS had another successful year filled with popular dramas that received much love from viewers. There were various SBS dramas that had gained much attention and caused a sensation in South Korea. To celebrate the successful dramas of this year, along with the actors and staff members behind the...

SBS Releases the Five OTP Up for Best Couple at the 2021 Year End Drama Awards: Now, We are Breaking Up, Our Beloved Summer, Lovers of the Red Sky, Penthouse, and One: The Woman

I feel like SBS only had surface skimmings when it came to picking the 5 sets of 2021 K-drama OTPs for it’s Best Couple Award nominees at the upcoming Year End Drama Awards. I don’t know who will win but none stand out as OMG such amazing chemistry and/or such a memorable and meaningful love story. One is even so toxic there is death and destruction involved lol, and that I mean Penthouse 2 with Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon. Next there is Lovers of the Red Sky with red eyed Ahn Hyo Seob and plucky Kim Yoo Jung, who managed to manifest an entire adult reason to love each other based on one day together as teens in a peach orchard. I didn’t watch One: The Woman but all the praise was for Honey Lee and a lot of complaints for Lee Sang Yoon but since it was a successful high rated drama then clearly their nom makes sense. Currently airing Now, We are Breaking Up with Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong is the most straight forward nomination since high profile drama, A-list female lead, and rising eye candy younger male lead. But their chemistry is hit-and-miss and I’m still watching it so can’t deny it’s not terribly engaging. And last but not lead, just premiered Our Beloved Summer with Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik, they are adorable in promos but the drama is getting very low ratings and I haven’t heard that the OTP chemistry is anything to write home about (yet).
Former 4Minute Member Nam Ji Hyun Signs With New Agency + Joins Upcoming SBS Drama

Former 4Minute member Nam Ji Hyun has signed with FN Entertainment!. On December 28, a representative from FN Entertainment announced, “We’ve signed an exclusive contract with actress Nam Ji Hyun. We won’t hold back our full support for Nam Ji Hyun, who has promoted in various fields. Please show lots of interest and support for Nam Ji Hyun, who will showcase various projects and characters in the future.”
Kim So Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee are the Daesang Nominees for the 2021 SBS Year End Drama Awards

Well this is going to be a tight two lady race for the winner and it’s trending nearly evenly split among the K-netizens commentary. SBS released the four nominees for this year’s SBS Drama Award Daesang and it’s Kim So Yeon in Penthouse, Song Hye Kyo for Now, We are Breaking Up, Taxi Driver himself Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee as One: The Woman. It’s clearly a showdown between Kim So Yeon and Honey Lee and I actually don’t know who will win. Last year the winner was Namgoong Min in Stove League but Kim So Yeon was also up for Daesang then since Penthouse season 1 already aired and was a ratings hit, so it could go to her both for continuing a memorable performance and also losing out last year. But Honey Lee absolutely hard carried her entire drama and brought in higher than expected ratings. Song Hye Kyo’s nom ins clearly to respect her seniority and doing a SBS drama but her somnolent character and performance in Breaking Up is one of her least impressive. Lee Je Hoon could have had a shot if the Taxi Driver aired closer to now but it’s lost a lot of steam and buzz since it finished this summer.
Kim Yoo Jung
Stars Show Off Their Trophies And Glamor On The 2021 SBS Drama Awards Red Carpet

On December 31, the 2021 SBS Drama Awards kicked off!. Hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung for the second year in a row, the 2021 SBS Drama Awards took place with COVID-19 precautions in place. Unlike previous awards shows, the red carpet photos were taken during the show itself, with some stars posing with their trophies and other stars showing off their looks as presenters.
Actress Kim Tae Ri in talks to star in new drama 'Evil' by 'Kingdom' scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee

Actress Kim Tae Ri is in talks to star in scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee's new drama 'Evil' (working title). On December 29 KST, an industry insider revealed, "Kim Tae Ri is in talks to join scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee's new project 'Evil' (working title)." The celebrated scriptwriter will reportedly unveil her new project with SBS some time next year. Kim Eun Hee is well known for writing many popular series, including tvN's 'Signal' and the Netflix original series 'Kingdom'. In particular, the 'Kingdom' series created a global phenomenon with its immense popularity among viewers from all over the world.
Kim So Yeon Wins the 2021 SBS Drama Awards Daesang for Penthouse with Plenty of Other Stars Getting Lauded for Well Received Dramas

SBS handed out a heck ton of awards at the year end celebration today and the 2021 SBS Drama Awards was definitely more jam packed with dramas and stars than the prior night over at MBC. The Daesang went to Kim So Yeon for Penthouse, well deserved as her performance was beloved by critics and viewers even if the character was teeth gnashingly easy to hate. Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi won a special Director’s Award for their underrated but cult loved Our Beloved Summer. Then comes four Top Excellence Awards – Honey Lee in the romance/comedy side for One: The Woman and Kim Yoo Jung for fantasy in Lovers of the Red Sky, and their counterparts are Lee Sang Yoon for One: the Woman and Lee Je Hoon in fantasy for Taxi Driver. Makjang screenwriting queen Kim Soon Ok got a Lifetime Achievement Award and a weird new category of Best Character went to Kwak Si Yang in Red Sky and Oh Na Ra in Racket Boys. Four actors won Excellence Awards in Ahn Hyo Seob for Red Sky, Esom in Taxi Driver, Jin Seo Yeon in One: The Woman, and Kim Joo Heon in Now, We are Breaking Up. The Lovers OTP also got Best Couple which I would add that the Demon needs to be their third wheel. So here are the main winners and everyone seemed really happy to be there so yay for a great year to SBS.
The Hosts of the 2021 KBS Drama Awards with Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung More Interesting as Daesang Winner Likely a Veteran From Hit Weekend Family Dramas Revolutionary Sisters or Gentleman and Young Lady

I would love to see a talented grown up child actress like Kim So Hyun or Park Eun Bin win a year end drama Daesang but alas it’s likely not their time (yet). The KBS 2021 Year End Drama Awards are being postulated to be the least competitive and interesting among the Big Three networks due to having zero major hits in dramas other than the weekend long family drama. From the two being Revolutionary Sisters and Gentleman and Young Lady will come the Daesang winner and it’s between Yoon Joo Sang in the former and Cha Hwa Young for the latter. I think Kim So Hyun and her saguek River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin and her sageuk The King’s Affection will both get plenty of awards for themselves and the rest of the cast but since neither were certified hits it’s hard for KBS to give either the Daesang even if the two actresses hard carried the dramas. So I’m more interested to see Kim So Hyun and Lee Do Hyun host together, and his Youth of May was also a shining light for KBS even with the low ratings as it proved one can do the democracy protest era of the 1980’s and not piss off K-netizens lol.
Watch: Lee Joon Gi Gets A Second Chance At Revenge In Teaser For New SBS Drama

SBS has released the first look at Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun’s new drama!. “Again My Life” (literal title) is about a young prosecutor who gets a second chance at justice after failing to bring down a powerful person. It is based on a novel by Lee Hae Nal, which was adapted into a webtoon. Lee Joon Gi stars as Kim Hee Woo, who was unjustly killed while investigating a corrupt politician but unexpectedly gets a second chance at life. Kim Ji Eun co-stars as Kim Hee Ah, the genius youngest daughter of Cheonha Group’s CEO.
“Running Man” Cast + Lee Kwang Soo Shared Their Hopes For Ji Suk Jin’s Daesang Before The 2021 SBS Entertainment Awards

On the December 26 episode of SBS’s “Running Man,” the staff showed footage of the cast attending the 2021 SBS Entertainment Awards. At the awards show, the Daesang (Grand Award) went to the entire “My Little Old Boy” team, rather than a single person. Ji Suk Jin won the SBS Honorary Employee Award, while Yang Se Chan won the Top Excellence Award in Talk/Variety. “Running Man” also won the Top Excellence in Programming Award. Kim Jong Kook, Ji Suk Jin, and Yoo Jae Suk were also named Entertainers of the Year along with nine other people. Yang Hyo Im, a writer on the show, won the Screenwriter Award.
