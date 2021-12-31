ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-Year-Old Organ Donor Honored With Donate Life Rose Parade Float

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA family traveled all the way from South Carolina...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

South Carolina
The Associated Press

Hollywood Community Gathers to Place Dedication Roses on Donate Life Rose Parade Float to Highlight the Power of Organ and Tissue Donation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021-- Four members of the Hollywood community gathered at Fiesta Floats in Irwindale yesterday to place “Dedication Roses” on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float that will travel down Colorado Blvd. on New Year’s Day. The roses, and the float itself, are the centerpiece of a national effort to reach a broad audience with the important message that organ, eye and tissue donation saves and heals lives.
Transplant recipient to ride on Donate Life float

Tournament of Roses Association member and Cedars-Sinai transplant recipient Gerald Freeny will ride in his first Rose Parade this year as the medical center’s representative on the Donate Life float, which honors donors and recipients. In the early 1990s, Freeny, a law enforcement officer, determined something was wrong with...
‘It Is The Most Wonderful Time Of Year’: Volunteers Hard At Work Preparing Rose Parade Floats

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Volunteers of the Rose Parade were hard at work the day after Christmas preparing parade floats in Irwindale. “It is the most wonderful time of year. There are lots of wonderful times of year, but this is one of the most wonderful times of year where the decorators come and just bring these magnificent floats to life,” said Stephen Pollack of Fiesta Parade floats. In Irwindale, volunteers were working on the Donate Life float. “We’re on time but there are only five days,” Pollack said. “There is a lot of work to do but we’ve got it handled.” “Some floats come with last year’s design pre-prepared,” said Pollack, explaining that timeframes have had to be adjusted due to shipping delays. “We’re celebrating delivery of flowers, delivery of plywood on time, there’s lots to celebrate.” “There really is nothing like it. Seeing 700,000 on the parade route and seeing those beautiful floats come around the corner on Colorado Boulevard, it is just majestic,” he added.    
UPS Store Wins Top Float Honors For The 2022 Tournament Of Roses Parade

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The UPS Store has taken top honors in Saturday’s 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2022 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Rise, Shine & Read!’ featuring a proud father rooster reading to his family of chicks on a 35-foot-tall, 55-foot-long animated float.
UPS Store Wins Top Float Honors For The 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade

Infant organ donor from Monroe to be honored on Rose Parade's Donate Life float

A Monroe infant whose donated organs helped save the lives of two others will be honored at this year's Rose Parade New Year celebration. The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency will sponsor a floragraph, a portrait made of flowers and seeds, of John Clarke Perry on the Donate Life float in the Jan. 1 parade in Pasadena, California. The parade kicks off the annual Rose Bowl college football game.
