ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Probe underway into deadly police involved shooting in Silver Spring

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0da1CCuw00

An investigation is underway into a deadly police involved shooting that took place December 29 in Silver Spring.

It all started when an off-duty Montgomery County Police officer gave out the description of a vehicle, that was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened earlier that morning in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

Around 4:29am officers working in the area came across the vehicle in question, in the area of Wayne and Dartmouth Avenue.

The driver of that car, 27-year-old Osman Sesay, got out against officers orders and pointed a gun at them.

Four officers then fired their guns, killing Sesay. No officers were hurt. Police later found a handgun, believed to be Sesay's, on scene.

The four officers have been identified as Nathan Lenhart, an 8-year veteran; Karli Dorsey, a 1.5-year veteran; Dennis Tejada, a 15-year veteran; and Eric Kessler, a 7-year veteran.

Each have been put on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Police body worn camera footage of the incident is expected to be released sometime over the next two weeks.

The original shooting that Sesay may have been tied to remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Police arrest man in connection with Dundalk shooting

On Thursday, December 23, at approximately 10 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the 3800 block of North Point Rd. in reference to a shooting that occurred. Upon further investigation, detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit arrested 26-year-old Tyquan Timmons on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person, and armed robbery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Officer-involved shooting leaves one family displaced on Christmas day

A police involved shooting left one man in the hospital and neighbors who witnessed what happened said their Christmas holiday was torn apart because of this incident. Saturday afternoon just before 5:00 police responded near Crawford and Belle Avenue to a man suffering from a behavioral crisis. When they got there while speaking with 59-year-old Barron Coe he started shooting at police and they returned fire striking him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy