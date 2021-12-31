Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 20,104 new cases, 66 new deaths as of Dec. 31, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, there were 20,104 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The statewide cumulative total of confirmed and probable cases has not been updated on the DOH website since the Dec. 29 daily report , when it stood at 1,993,720.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 24-30 was 24.5%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

There are currently 5,256 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 957 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 66 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,705 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 24-30

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 31.3% York 29.5% Adams 28.1% Perry 27.3% Dauphin 27.1% Lancaster 26.6% Franklin 24.9% Cumberland 21.4% Mifflin 17.0% Juniata 15.4% Statewide average: 24.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 31, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 69.3% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 74.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 31.

A total of 16,946,745 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 31.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.