Beloit, WI

Beloit declares snow emergency ahead of weekend storms

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 1 day ago
The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency starting 9 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m Sunday.

Residents are reminded to remove their vehicles from city streets to allow room for snow plows. Vehicles found in violation of this declaration will be ticketed or towed, the city said in a statement Friday. Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue until Sunday morning.

The latest forecasted totals as of Friday morning are: 5-8" for Milwuakee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 3-6" for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-4" for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties.

For a list of emergency parking locations, you can visit the city’s website.

The City of Kenosha is also issuing a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.

