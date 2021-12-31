Coroner identifies woman killed in vicious East Valinda dog attack

EAST VALINDA (CNS) - County authorities today identified a woman whose four dogs attacked and killed her in the unincorporated East Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office identified the victim as Karen Rosa Madrid, 26.

The attack occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of Elizondo Street, according to Sgt. V. Munshi of the Industry Sheriff's Station.

Madrid was in her backyard with her son when the dogs attacked them, police said. Both were bitten and taken to a hospital, where Madrid was pronounced dead.

The boy was treated for minor injuries.

According to the coroner's office, the official cause of Madrid's death was "multiple penetrating injuries" to the head and arms.

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Control officers took custody of the dogs, Munshi said. He did not know the dogs' breeds.

