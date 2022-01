UNDATED (WKRC) - Former President Bill Clinton strongly believes his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should have been the president of the United States. President Clinton recently said in an interview with PEOPLE that not electing Hillary as president in 2016 was "one of the most profound mistakes we ever made". He went on to call his wife "the most qualified person to run for office in my lifetime, including me".

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO