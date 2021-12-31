Maryland has bossed the Big Ten. In this top-10 matchup, IU women can stake their claim.

Her answer has always been the same.

After each of its biggest nonconference games, IU coach Teri Moren was asked how facing a team like No. 20 Kentucky or No. 3 Stanford or No. 4 N.C. State would help prepare IU for its goals in March.

Her answer remained the same. March could wait, Moren would say. Instead, those tough nonconference games would prepare IU for a much improved Big Ten.

Though even in an improved Big Ten, the conference’s newest member has remained the most dominant. That’s Maryland. Since its first year in the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season, the Terps have won at least a share of the Big Ten title ever year minus the 2017-18 season. That year, Maryland finished second.

In 11 tries all-time, IU has never beaten Maryland. So this is the one — when No. 6 IU hosts No. 8 Maryland at 3 p.m., Sunday — for which Moren scheduled all those elite nonconference teams. The game Moren hasn’t found a way to win. The team IU has to finally beat in order to have a shot at its first conference championship in 38 years.

“This gives us confidence that we can play with the best,” guard Ali Patberg said after IU’s loss to Stanford. “It’s only going to fuel us.”

The closest IU has come to beating Maryland were two different four-point losses — the first was in Jan. 2018 and the second in Jan. 2021, both in College Park, Maryland. On average though, the Hoosiers average a near-15-point margin of defeat to the Terps.

For as much as IU (10-2, 2-0) has improved under Moren, reaching the point where it is a proven top-10 team with realistic Final Four expectations, it hasn’t found a way to get past the new boss of the Big Ten.

The Terps average 82.8 points per game, eighth best in the nation. Like IU, Maryland (10-3, 2-0) has five players averaging double-digit points per game, led by Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu.

Owusu and Diamond Miller were both preseason All-Big Ten selections. Miller returned from an injury in Maryland’s Dec. 21 win over Coppin State after missing a month.

All three of Maryland’s losses came without Miller playing. Though all three of those losses came to teams currently ranked in the top four of the USA TODAY coaches poll.

IU has its own two preseason All-Big Ten selections in Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes — and they’ve been IU’s top two scorers. After a four-game shooting slump, Berger has scored 18.5 points per game in her past four games. Holmes has been even better with 22 points per game.

Moren’s focus, though, is on defense. She brings an IU team playing the best defense it has all year, and after a slow start on that end, sits just outside the top 50 scoring defenses in the nation. Albeit not against offense’s as potent as Maryland, IU is allowing just over 50 points per game over its past five games. It held Southern Illinois to under 15% from the field in the first half on Dec. 23. That’s been a product of Ali Patberg’s lockdown defense on the perimeter, Holmes’ 24 blocks, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary’s 20 steals and Berger’s 18 more. Aleksa Gulbe adds 10 more blocks and 13 more steals.

That matchup between strengths may ultimately be what determines the matchup between the Big Ten’s best two teams.

The game will be the first for each side in nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 cases with each team’s previous opponents. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.