Public Safety

Trey Songz Accused Of Being “A Rapist” Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago
R&B star Trey Songz has come under fire for his alleged history of sexual assault after accusations of being a “rapist” were levied recently against the singer. The backlash began after basketball star and artist Dylan Gonzalez posted a tweet casting Songz as a sexual abuser, writing “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

While Gonzalez didn’t add any context to her accusation, she is not the first to publicly put Songz on blast for his alleged track record. Several other women have shared their harrowing encounters with the “Bottoms Up” singer. In 2017, actress Keke Palmer accused Songz of using sexual intimidation to persuade her to appear in the music video for his single, “Pick Up the Phone” and alleged that she hid in a closet in an attempt to thwart off his advances. “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” Palmer wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

Songz has refuted Palmer’s allegations.

In November, TMZ reported that authorities in Las Vegas opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the singer stemming from an alleged incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Hotel. Songz, who was in town celebrating his 37th birthday, is said to have arrived at the hotel with his entourage and a group of women following a performance at Drai’s Nightclub, according to sources. Earlier this year, Songz settled a $10 million civil suit from a sexual assault accuser, but has maintained his innocence at every stop and says that the allegations against him do a disservice to actual sexual assault survivors.

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote in an August 2020 tweet addressing allegations made by Celina Powell and her friend Aliza on the No Jumper podcast.

Songz has yet to be charged with sexual assault, but with the mounting number of accusations made against him, only time will tell if that will remain the case.

Trey Songz
Keke Palmer
A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

