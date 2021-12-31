Freezing temps prompt MultCo. to reopen 4 warming shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warming centers are reopening in Multnomah County Friday night as temperatures are expected to drop to the low 20’s .

The county plans to reopen four severe weather shelters at 7 p.m., including the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and Reynolds High School.

“As the forecast rapidly changes, we’re prepared to scale shelter operations,” said Chris Voss, Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management director.

Several shelters were open the past week as snow blasted the Portland metro area. Multnomah County shut down all warming centers Thursday night after county leaders said they were assured temperatures were getting warmer.

Those who were staying at the shelters were provided cold weather supplies and TriMet passes before leaving.

TriMet is continuing to offer free rides to anyone needing a lift to a shelter.

If you see someone in the cold you’re concerned about you’re urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911.

