ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks try to extend win streak vs. Pelicans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJGeK_0da1ADjF00

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to continue his offensive tear since exiting health and safety protocols as the Milwaukee Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

The two-time MVP made his return on Dec. 25 against Boston and has averaged 32.3 points and 10 rebounds over his past three games while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

The Bucks ran their winning streak to five games Thursday night by beating the Magic 136-118. Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 33 points and 12 rebounds on 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) shooting. Jrue Holiday added 25 points and seven assists and Khris Middleton scored 22.

The bench also played a vital role, combining for 41 points: DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 with Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews chipping in 11 apiece.

“That’s the key to being a good NBA team,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Jon Horst and the front office has done a great job putting together the roster and a lot of depth.”

That depth has come in handy over the past week, as reserves have combined to score at least 36 points in each of Milwaukee’s last three contests. However, the bench remains without Semi Ojeleye, who will miss Saturday’s game after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Milwaukee is averaging 122 points during its win streak with an average margin of victory of 13 points. The Bucks have eclipsed 125 points three times during the streak.

The Pelicans have been on their best run of the season lately, winning five of six, the most recent a 108-104 win over Cleveland when they fought back from a 23-point deficit Tuesday.

Herbert Jones had a career-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting (55.6 percent). Devonte’ Graham scored 18 points, Garrett Temple finished with 17 and Jonas Valanciunas tallied 15 along with 10 rebounds in recording his 25th double-double of the season. All five starters scored in double figures.

“With some guys being out, they told me that I had to be more aggressive,” Jones said. “That’s what I tried to do, and I feel like my teammates did a great job of finding me on the cuts.”

New Orleans is without Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado, who are all in the league’s health and safety protocol. Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Josh Hart (ankle) are listed as game-time decisions, and Zion Williamson is awaiting a re-evaluation of his foot.

Even with all of the injuries, head coach Willie Green said he has been impressed with the resilience of his young team.

“It’s unbelievable — the character with this group,” Green said. “I’m proud of that group, proud of everyone. We just stuck with it, next man up and we go into games believing that we can give ourselves an opportunity if we take care of the basketball and share the basketball with each other.”

Green’s group has started to become a second-half team, averaging 60 points in the third and fourth quarters of the past six games.

Saturday will mark the second and final meeting between Milwaukee and the Pelicans this season. New Orleans earned a 116-112 win in overtime on Dec. 17 behind Graham’s 26 points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison: The King Is Still Untouchable

Who is truly the best forward in the NBA? Other than Kevin Durant, the two names that appear in the conversation are easily LeBron James and Giannis Antetokunmpo. LeBron James was named the greatest player of the past decade for his 4 NBA championships and consistency as the best passer and leader in the game. His basketball I.Q. is sensational and he has drawn comparisons to the great Magic Johnson for his play with the ball. Of course, The King has been the face of the league for a very long time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Semi Ojeleye
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Naji Marshall
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Tyronn Lue
CBS Sports

How to watch Bucks vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans as Milwaukee lead 96-82. The Bucks have been led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Happy New Year, everyone! To bring in 2022 properly, we’re set up with a showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans. Hey, it’s basketball!. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Support our site! |...
NBA
WWL

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks over short-handed Pelicans

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
firstsportz.com

“Directly Apologize”: Woman hit by the ball furiously responds to Christian Wood

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

32K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy