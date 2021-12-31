ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden’s Year In Federal Regulation, 2021

By Clyde Wayne Crews Jr.
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is New Year’s Eve. Yesterday, December 31, 2021 was the last federal workday of the year. This presents an obvious opportunity to survey the Federal Register for the first time under Joe Biden. The Federal Register is the daily depository of rules and regulations produced by hundreds...

