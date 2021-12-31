ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh police officer claims coworker raped her with minimal punishment, sources say

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — A female Pittsburgh Police Officer from Zone 5 is accusing another Zone 5 officer of sexual assault.

Sources tell Channel 11 the female officer sent a scathing email to the entire Pittsburgh Police Department, detailing the alleged sexual assault and how the system failed her.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca obtained a copy of the email, and Target 11 has corroborated many of the allegations with multiple sources.

Back in June, the female officer wrote that she and several other officers attended a cookout at the station, where they all began drinking.

The party moved to a bar, and the officer wrote she was too drunk to drive home, so a male officer drove her to her house.

That’s where, she says, her co-worker raped her.

Throughout her email, she wrote multiple times that the accused officer knew she was too intoxicated to consent to sex, and that he later suggested that they not tell anyone about what happened.

She added that the Allegheny County Police Department and the District Attorney’s office conducted a review, but no charges were filed.

The city’s Office of Municipal Investigations also conducted a review, and bureau leadership ultimately recommended the accused officer be fired.

She claims that Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich instead gave the officer a two-to-three day suspension, and transferred him out of Zone 5.

The female officer had strong words for Director Hissrich, who only has a few days left on the job.

She wrote, “I can’t even begin to tabulate everything I’ve lost, everything that was taken from me, but I know that, according to Director Hissrich, it is all worth two or three days’ compensation, and a slightly altered commute.”

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Police for a comment, and public information officer Cara Cruz provided the following statement:

The Department of Public Safety is aware of an email that is circulating within the Bureau of Police.

Its contents are of a sensitive nature regarding allegations of a sexual assault. It is imperative that the public know the report was, and is, being taken seriously.

It was first thoroughly and independently investigated by the Allegheny County Police.

The City’s Office of Municipal Investigations also conducted an administrative investigation.

The standard disciplinary process was followed, which included a hearing with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Public Safety will continue to support the Allegheny County Police investigation. As more information comes to light, the Department will continue to follow the administrative process.

As for the accusing officer, the last sentence in her lengthy email read, “I for one, have a burning intellectual curiosity to discover if the punishment for writing an expose about an alleged rape is greater or lesser than the punishment for alleging oneself to be a rapist.”

In a statement, Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, told Channel 11:

“Crimes against women are some of the most difficult situations that our community faces far too often. Believing something happened and proving it criminally are two entirely different circumstances.

We are fortunate in confronting these issues to have some of the most forward thinking and impactful victim services agencies anywhere in the country and we will continue to respond with diligence to all matters involving the physical and / or sexual assault of women.”

Police asking for tips after woman gunned down in Rostraver shortly after New Years

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was found shot and killed in Rostraver. The Rostraver Township Police Department and The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office Detective Bureau are investigating a shooting death of a 59 year old woman that occurred on Rostraver Road in the area of Rankins Crossroads at approximately 1:30 in the morning on Jan. 1, 2022.
Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest.
6 injured in shooting outside Los Angeles grocery store

LOS ANGELES — A shooting outside a grocery store in South Los Angeles left six people injured, according to multiple reports. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. PST Friday, KCBS-TV reported. Police told KTTV that two people fired shots outside the Superior Grocers store in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard.
Louisiana judge resigns after racial slur caught on video

A Louisiana judge resigned Friday after a video surfaced of her using a racial slur while viewing security footage of a foiled burglary outside her home, her attorney said. Lafayette Judge Michelle Odinet submitted her resignation to the Louisiana Supreme Court, saying she takes "full responsibility for hurtful words" heard in the video, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported.
Vandals set fire to Key West's Southernmost Point buoy

KEY WEST, Fla. — Authorities are searching for two men suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West, Florida, early Saturday. The colorful buoy, the southernmost point in the continental U.S. that marks the spot in Key West that is 90 miles from Cuba, had "extensive damage" after a fire was set between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. EST, Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Cream said in a statement.
