Park City, UT

New Years Eve celebration options in town include movies and fireworks

By KPCW
 1 day ago
Restaurant reservations are probably not going to happen tonight for those who don’t already have them. But people who want to brave the crowds and say goodbye to 2021 in a public fashion have a few...

Local News Hour - December 31, 2021

( 13:10) Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
MOMIX returns to the Eccles Center stage for two nights

The international acclaimed dance troupe MOMIX will be performing for two nights in Park City – tonight and tomorrow. Founded and directed by choreographer Moses Pendleton, MOMIX is based in Connecticut but has performed around the world for the last 40 years. Ten dancers will be in Park City...
Two Main St. snow globes vandalized

In the last month, two of the nine snow globes along Park City’s Main St. have had to be been removed due to vandalism. This is the second year the snow globes were installed along Main Street but the first time someone has gone out of their way to vandalize them. President of the Historic Park City Alliance Rhonda Sideris says the first globe was damaged early December. The most recent globe was vandalized the early morning of December 20th. They don’t know if the same person is responsible for the damage...
Sundance updates COVID-19 guidelines for '22 fest

It’s been two years, and the Sundance Film Festival is a little more than a month away. Thursday organizers have announced a few updates to the COVID-19 protocols for the return of the festival this winter. The Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City on January 20 with safety...
No winter playtime in the Land of Oz this season

The area in Round Valley called the Land of Oz probably will not open for cross-country skiing this winter. The Land of Oz (Oz is short for Osguthorpe) is a 120-acre protected agricultural open space adjacent to the Park City Round Valley open space. Since 2011, the landowner has allowed x-country skiing on the farmland during the winter months.
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

