Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Top Ten Adult Animation Films Of 2021 (International)

Overview: With Nanato by his side, Mirai (Alejandro Saab) struggles to find the will within himself to take on Metropoliman (Griffin Burns). Our Take: If Metropoliman is willing to murder a helpless little girl in broad daylight on live television, it is more than likely there is not much that can be said to talk him down from his current downward trajectory of killing indiscriminately. But hey, with Mirai being Mirai, he gives it the old college try anyway. At the very least, Kanade is not portrayed as a complete and utter monster devoid of any empathy with his sister, at least resembling an emotional core at the heart of his character. But his ideology and/or his past could still do with some fleshing out for why she became so important that the way in which he helps her is irrelevant, and one that is more than just a slideshow montage.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO