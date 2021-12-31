ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Top Ten Adult Animation Films Of 2021 (International)

Cover picture for the article10) Memories (English Dub) At times Memories may feel like it’s more just the sum of its parts, but when those parts are all so eclectic and enjoyable that’s not...

flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
/Film

The Scariest Horror Film Of All Time According To Science

As audiences, we know what scares us, but it's still nice to have some official validation when we're defending our decision to sleep with the lights on. Viewers who are terrified of a select few horror films now have that validation, thanks to a study called the "Science of Scare Project."
SCIENCE
Variety

Netflix Swoops on ‘Perfect Strangers’ Adaptation as Its First Arab Original Film

Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features a high-caliber pan-Arabic ensemble cast including Lebanese multi-hyphenate Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki. It is directed by Lebanese first-timer Wissam Smayra. Pic is co-produced by Front Row’s Yalla Yalla unit with Egypt’s Film Clinic and Lebanon’s Empire Entertainment. The original “Perfect Strangers” was directed by Italy’s Paolo Genovese and...
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Festive Animated Film Videos

The Sonic The Hedgehog 2 'Yule Log' video has been launched by Paramount Pictures as a promotional YouTube video that will offer avid fans of the franchise with a way to get ready for the holiday season. The video draws inspiration from Yule log videos that often feature a stream...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Best Adult Animation Of 2021

"It's not enough to give people what they need to survive, you have to give them what they need to live." This quote from Netflix's "League of Legends" spin-off "Arcane" resonated particularly strongly in 2021. With the Covid-19 crisis still ongoing and the effects of rampant wealth inequality becoming more evident than ever, generations of adults — and a number of impending adults — are realizing that they deserve better than the bureaucratic systems they're saddled with.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Creator Teases Shanks' Part in the Anime's New Film

One Piece has been running for decades, and over that time, has received a handful of feature-length films that would further document the adventures of Luffy and his crew. With creator Eiichiro Oda more than happy to address the fans, the mangaka took the opportunity to dive into the next movie of the series, One Piece: Red, along with the mysterious character Shanks who will have a major role. While there are still plenty of details that have yet to be revealed, the fifteenth film is giving fans a long-awaited moment with the inclusion of Luffy's former mentor.
COMICS
First Showing

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Mike’s Top Ten Films of 2021

It’s 1973, and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) is a fifteen-year-old high school kid who thinks he has the world by its tail because he is a famous working actor. Then he meets Alana (Alana Haim), an older woman who is about to change his life. I loved this film from the first scene, and Alana Haim is brilliant in the role of the headstrong woman who can’t help but get involved with Gary’s numerous moneymaking schemes. Add in a stellar performance by Bradley Cooper as legendary Hollywood crazy man Jon Peters, and Licorice Pizza is a movie worthy of the Atlanta Film Critics Circle Best Picture Award.
MOVIES
kdhx.org

The Top Ten Films or 2021 offer a variety of insights and joy

Another year has sped by, so it’s time for a Top Ten for 2021. 10. “The Rescue”: Documentarians Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin chronicle in spellbinding, breathtaking detail the two-week plus, white-knuckle effort to save twelve soccer-team members and their coach trapped in a flooded cave near Chang Rai, Thailand. Scuba divers shoulder enormous risks in this tribute to courage and cooperation.
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

The 3 Top-Grossing Films In Japan In 2021 Are All Animated

Here’s some good news to see out another dismal year for cinemas. Anime films dominate the 2021 box-office ranking in Japan, a market famously friendly toward animation. The three highest-grossing features in the country this year are all animated, according to data reported by film site Eiga.com. They are Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, with 10.28 billion yen (USD$89.3M); Case Closed: Scarlet Bullet, with 7.65 billion yen; and Belle, with 6.53 billion yen.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “GoOd Day,goodbye”

Belza strikes back against Kinji by gathering evidence to report Kinji to the authorities. Kinji is placed under arrest for numerous serious charges, some of which are actually true. Our Take. Damn, in nearly every episode, Kinji somehow finds himself in trouble and the finale is no exception as the...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Tower of Nightmare”

Overview: With Nanato by his side, Mirai (Alejandro Saab) struggles to find the will within himself to take on Metropoliman (Griffin Burns). Our Take: If Metropoliman is willing to murder a helpless little girl in broad daylight on live television, it is more than likely there is not much that can be said to talk him down from his current downward trajectory of killing indiscriminately. But hey, with Mirai being Mirai, he gives it the old college try anyway. At the very least, Kanade is not portrayed as a complete and utter monster devoid of any empathy with his sister, at least resembling an emotional core at the heart of his character. But his ideology and/or his past could still do with some fleshing out for why she became so important that the way in which he helps her is irrelevant, and one that is more than just a slideshow montage.
COMICS
horrornews.net

Top Ten Bayview Films of 2021

Three ghoulish tales of horror and suspense. Death Breed is an anthology combining several of the legendary horror greats. Wolfsbayne is a story of two detectives who find themselves in a series of murders that tie them into the gypsy and werewolf underworld. Featuring cameos by Debbie Rochon, Linnea Quigley, Gunnar Hansen, Lloyd Kaufman and Reggie Bannister. Shudder is a haunting tale of a family cursed by the sins of their forefathers. A maddening spiral of evil that envelopes a family and ultimately, a young girl. Starring Gunnar Hansen, Edwin Neal, Tricia Cast and Tiffany Shepis. OLD HABITS DIE HARD the third story balances horror and dark humor on the edge of a knife. The Hollis family mortuary. A wholesome clan of cannibals who run the town’s only funeral home where people are dying to get in. Starring Kane Hodder, Jim O’rear, Stacey Dixon and Tricia Cast.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Shaun’s Top 50 Films of 2021

And like that, 2021 has come to a close. While hardly heralding cinema’s great return at the box office, the past 12 months have seen the industry inch closer to something approaching “normality,” even as mid-budget films largely seemed to enjoy much greater success streaming at home.
MOVIES
film-book.com

PINOCCHIO (2022): Del Toro Compares New Stop-Action Musical to NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Guillermo del Toro reports that Pinocchio and Nightmare Alley have a ‘shared magic’. Guillermo del Toro puts Pinocchio amidst Mussolini’s ascent in his new stop-action musical. In a short clip on Twitter the acclaimed director doesn’t elaborate much on the comparison, except comment on the theme: about puppets...
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: January 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is ready to kick off 2022 with a bang. This new year, Netflix is saying out with the old and in with the new, welcoming in a bevy of fresh titles to make you feel warm and cozy this new years. If your New Year’s Resolutions include watching new movies, shows, and catching up on your overall “To Watch” list, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies of the year.
