Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Top Ten Adult Animation Films Of 2021 (International)

Three ghoulish tales of horror and suspense. Death Breed is an anthology combining several of the legendary horror greats. Wolfsbayne is a story of two detectives who find themselves in a series of murders that tie them into the gypsy and werewolf underworld. Featuring cameos by Debbie Rochon, Linnea Quigley, Gunnar Hansen, Lloyd Kaufman and Reggie Bannister. Shudder is a haunting tale of a family cursed by the sins of their forefathers. A maddening spiral of evil that envelopes a family and ultimately, a young girl. Starring Gunnar Hansen, Edwin Neal, Tricia Cast and Tiffany Shepis. OLD HABITS DIE HARD the third story balances horror and dark humor on the edge of a knife. The Hollis family mortuary. A wholesome clan of cannibals who run the town’s only funeral home where people are dying to get in. Starring Kane Hodder, Jim O’rear, Stacey Dixon and Tricia Cast.
