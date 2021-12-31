Boynton Beach Police Ask For Calm Ahead Of Event For Dirt Bike Rider

Photo: CBS 12

Police are asking for calm ahead of an event to honor a teen who died in a dirt bike crash while being chased by an officer.

FHP is still investigating the death of 13-year old Stanley Davis Junior, who jumped a median while being pursued by police in Boynton Beach last Sunday.

Video shows the teen riding the dirt bike recklessly and along city roads where it is prohibited. Fellow riders showed up at a protest this week, revving their engines.

There are calls for the officer involved to be fired, with claims by Davis' family that the Black teen was followed for racist reasons.

Boynton Beach Police are aware of a "walk and ride" tomorrow, with off-road vehicles being invited through social media.

Chief Michael Gregory says he knows how important the gathering is for the community's path to healing and asks those who take part to honor and remember the young man safely.

Here's the announcement from the Boynton Beach PD:

As our community continues to mourn the young man who passed away in Sunday’s crash, we have been made aware of a planned gathering tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Chevron gas station at 217 N. Federal Highway.

The gathering is being advertised on social media as a walk and ride, specifically inviting off-road vehicles that are prohibited from use on public roadways according to Florida law.

“We know how important this gathering is for our community’s path to healing,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory said. “We are asking that those who participate honor and remember this young man safely.”

We will be monitoring the roadways for unsafe activity, and we will issue traffic citations for egregious conduct and/or dangerous vehicle operations.

We encourage motorists to avoid North Federal Highway at Boynton Beach Boulevard and use either Seacrest Boulevard to the west or A1A to the east during this time.