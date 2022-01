Two words “Brandon Act” may soon save the lives of military service members. That’s because Patrick and Teri Caserta don’t want anyone else’s child to die by suicide, like their son. The Brandon Act passed through the U.S. Senate last week. Once President Biden signs it into law, service members will be able to receive confidential mental health care and bypass the traditional chain of command by stating they have a “Brandon Act” concern.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO