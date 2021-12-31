Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter storm alerts are in effect for the region through Monday morning. We’ll start this article off with the “short, sweet and to the point.” However, we encourage you to read the details. This is a tricky forecast!. Short and Sweet. The chance...
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
Take a look at the list of school closings here. A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4...
An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
Delmarva's first snow of 2022 is coming Monday, according to weather forecasters, which could impact the morning commute.
The amount of snow predicted varies, and the National Weather Service says there are likely to be further changes, potentially significant, to their forecast.
The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with up to more snow now in the forecast. A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier and eastern Loudoun counties. Forecasters are calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
A winter storm expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow on parts of New Jersey has led school districts to call for closures and delayed openings Monday, which would have been the first day back to school after winter break. The southern half of the state is expected...
A quick-moving storm system coupled with the arrival of sharply colder temperatures could bring a round of snowfall to much of the region. The timeframe for potential snowfall is overnight through around noon on Monday, Jan. 3. "It may be hard to believe that any snow is on the way,...
The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours.
As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours.
A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
A cold front is moving into the state Sunday and will bring a line of storms with it throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our threat to a level 2 out of 5 for the amount of severe storms that we could see throughout the day. The front is expected to slow down thus increasing the potential for severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The main concern will be strong, damaging winds and Isolated Tornadoes. Here is a look at the risk outline for today.
