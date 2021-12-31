Your picks for the most popular 2021 stories in Delaware

As we leave 2021 behind, we take another look back at the stories that shaped our state this year.

Last week, we shared stories our journalists picked as their favorites. This week, it’s your turn.

Your picks:What were the most popular 2021 stories in Delaware? Our subscribers chose these stories.

We’ve collected some of the most read stories by our loyal readers. As one of our subscribers, the stories you read validate the work we do and help shape our future coverage. We’re pleased that some of your favorites are also some of ours.

Those include important stories on new tax assessments for Delaware homes, decades of structural defects at Le Parc condos in Wilmington and a gap in state law we found that fails to hold to account probation officers who abuse their authority.

Popular stories also focused on how development is reshaping Delaware at the Wilmington Riverfront, the Amazon warehouse in Boxwood and the ongoing battle between farmers and developers in Kent and Sussex counties.

And there were also “only in Delaware” stories that come with a dose of nostalgia like the guy collecting photos of low-digit Delaware license plates, how the duPont name may be losing its cache as it’s stripped from buildings and our pick of Delaware’s most accomplished athletes of all time.

Once again, we thank you for being a loyal reader in 2021 and making this work possible.

From all of us at Delaware Online, we wish you a safe and happy 2022.

Some recent stories your subscriptions support