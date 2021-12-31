ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Two officers, Bushnell man injured at McDonough District Hospital

By News Report
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VgBF_0da184pU00

MACOMB — Two officers were injured trying to remove an "out of control" Bushnell man from McDonough District Hospital at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from Macomb Police Department.

Police officers were dispatched to McDonough District Hospital for an out-of-control visitor in the Intensive Care Unit. Officers made contact with Edwin Heap of Bushnell in the Intensive Care Unit and attempted to escort him from the hospital.

According to the release, Heap struck two officers following several de-escalation attempts and was then taken to the ground. Heap grabbed an officer’s holstered service weapon, while officers attempted to take him into custody. Heap was ultimately taken into custody by Macomb Police officers and was treated for minor injuries by McDonough District Hospital staff. Two officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by McDonough District Hospital staff and released.

Heap was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest. Heap was transported to the McDonough County Jail where he was lodged awaiting a court hearing. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcdonough County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Mcdonough County, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bushnell, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Macomb Police Department#The Intensive Care Unit
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

126
Followers
204
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy